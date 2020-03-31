Video: Leitrim friar asks "is God calling you?"

Br Sean Kelly from Ballinamore has created a video to help inspire people during this "drastic change in our lives."

Br Kelly from Ballinamore, formally of Drumkeerin, who was last year elected by his confreres to lead the Irish Capuchin Franciscans has made a video asking "is God calling you?" Br Kelly has responsibility for the Irish Capuchin missions in South Korea, South Africa, and Zambia.



Br Seán was educated in Ballinamore by the Mercy Sisters, Mr. Gerry Mahon in the Boy’s National School, and in St. Felims College under the Principal Fr. Thomas Keogan.

As a Capuchin Friar Br Seán has worked in Belfast, as curate in Priorswood Parish in Dublin, Postulant and Novice Director for the Order, and most recently as Provincial Vicar and Guardian in Kilkenny.

He speaks in the video about "fear of the unknown" and said the greatest gift in our lives is the gift of Jesus Christ.

He asks people to listen now for the call of God, he says he was 42 years old when he said "yes" to God. He worked in Atlantic Mills, Clondra, Co. Longford for 17 years and in Masonite Ireland, Drumsna for 5 years before joining the Irish Capuchin Franciscans in 2002.

"There is no need to be afraid" and says God will call you when it is the right time for you.

Watch here:

