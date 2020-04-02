Two arrested in €200,000 drugs bust in Ballymahon

Two men have been arrested following a drugs bust in Ballymahon this afternoon.

As part of investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Longford and Roscommon, the Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search of an apartment on the Main Street of the south Longford town and seized a quantity of drugs with a street value of €200,000.

During the course of the search Cannabis worth €100,000, Cocaine to the value of €70,000 and MDMA worth €30,000 was seized. All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

Two men, aged in their early 30s, have been arrested and are detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.