UPDATE: Gardaí post image of massive drugs haul from Ballymahon apartment

Gardaí have posted an image on social media of a massive drugs haul that was seized from an apartment on Ballymahon's Main Street earlier today.

The quantity of drugs seized has a street value of €200,000.

"It’s a significant seizure," Superintendant Jim Delaney told the Longford Leader this evening.

"It’s an intelligence-led operation involving the Divisional Drug Unit of Longford/Roscommon, backed up by the armed support, local detectives and local uniformed units."