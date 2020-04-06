Slight increase in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim but big jump in Cavan and Donegal

The HSE has revealed that there are now 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim.

However there have been big increases in Cavan with 115 confirmed cases and in Donegal which now has 103 cases.

In Roscommon the figure is 18 while there are 28 cases in Sligo and 21 in Longford.

These are the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) as of 1pm today, Monday, April 6.