Arrests and charges following Public Order incidents in Ballinagh, Co Cavan

Three men have been arrested following a number of public order incidents in the early hours of Sunday, 12th April 2020 at Ballinagh, County Cavan.



All three men were detained at Cavan Garda Station.



One of the men arrested, a man in his early 20s, coughed at a Garda member and stated he had Coronavirus and has been charged in connection with this in addition to the public order incidents.



A man in his late teens has also been charged with public order offences while a man in his 40s was released with an adult caution.



Both men will appeared before a special sitting of Cavan Circuit Court this morning Sunday, 12th April.