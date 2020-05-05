Leitrim Development Company launch Leitrim Online Community Platform

Due to the COVID-19 crisis Community groups in Leitrim find themselves in an unprecedented situation, community involvement is about bringing communities physically together and organising events and social interaction.

In the absence of this Leitrim Development Company is establishing an online community platform to support groups during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

The Platform will be facilitated by Liam Scollan and will host a series of meetings which will discuss the following and more:

- What are the basic needs in your community in relation to the COVID-19 Community Call – food, medication, social isolation?

- What practical needs does your group have in relation to applications, insurance, deadlines, tax clearance etc.?

- What ways can your group adapt to a COVID-19 Society – e.g. using existing resources, revisiting your groups vision and aims?

The County Platform will also facilitate a series of presentations from specialists in response to frequently asked questions by community groups.

The County Online Platform for Community Groups in Leitrim will have its first meeting on Wednesday 6th May at 2.30pm using zoom.

If your community group is interested in joining the Platform please send you name, phone number and email address to or Bernie@ldco.ie and we will be in contact with you prior to the meeting or contact Bernie at 083-0752339. We will provide phone support to you if it is your first time using zoom.

This project is funded by the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) 2018-2022, funded by the Irish Government and co-funded by the European Social Fund.