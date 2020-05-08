Public consultation to be held on N4 Mullingar - Longford - Roosky route

Westmeath County Council is working in association with Longford County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to develop a scheme to upgrade a 52km section of the N4 between Mullingar and Longford (Roosky), including the assessment of alternatives.

This 52km section of the N4 is currently a single carriageway road that passes through or close to several settlements, including Ballinalack, Rathowen, Edgeworthstown, Longford and Newtownforbes.

This section of the N4 between Mullingar and Longford (Roosky) is operating with traffic levels in excess of those catered for by the current road cross section. Safety is compromised with over 500 at-grade junctions and private accesses along this section of the N4.

This project intends to support the economic performance of the local and wider North-West region through the provision of improved transport infrastructure, whilst minimising the environmental impact of the transport intervention.

Previously, a Preferred Route Corridor and Route Selection report for this scheme were published in July 2010 but at that time, due to funding restrictions, further work on the project was suspended.

Due to changes in environmental legislation, design standards and in order to comply with the requirements of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Public Spending Code, it is now necessary to fully re-appraise the proposed project through the TII planning and design process, including Concept and Feasibility, Options Selection, Design and Environmental Evaluation and the Statutory Processes. As a result, studies carried out over a decade ago must be revisited.

Westmeath County Council in conjunction with Longford County Council propose to invite the residents of the local area, members of the public and interested parties, over the coming weeks to participate in a new public consultation (Study Area and Constraints) for the N4 Mullingar to Longford (Roosky) scheme.

Due to the measures taken in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, it is not possible to arrange formal events in the local area at this time. Instead the project website https://n4mullingartolongford.ie/ now contains all the information that would normally be displayed at such an event.

Brochures and questionnaires are being distributed to households and businesses throughout the study area. Landowners previously impacted by the 2010 preferred route corridor (PRC) will also receive a separate letter from WNRO informing them that design work on the scheme has resumed.

Questionnaires can be completed and submitted by post or alternatively can be summitted digitally via the project website. Closing date for receipt of submissions is 26th June 2020. For further information please log onto https://n4mullingartolongford.ie/ or contact the design team at info@n4mullingartolongford.ie.

Alternatively, you can write to them at ROD-AECOM, Unit 23C Lough Sheever Corporate Park, Robinstown, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath N91 V340 or phone 086 059 9895.