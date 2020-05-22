UPDATE: 11 more deaths from Covid-19

11 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 1,592.

115 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the Republic, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 24,506.

There were two de-notifications of deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says underlying conditions found among patients with Covid-19 include chronic heart disease (2,445 cases) and diabetes (1,077 cases).