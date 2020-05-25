Irish Water and Leitrim County Council working to repair burst water main in Keshcarrigan affecting approx 250 properties

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council wish to advise customers in Keshcarrigan, Castelfore, Fenagh, Ardrum and surrounding areas in Co Leitrim that their water supply has been impacted as a result of a burst to a trunk water main. Approximately 250 houses are affected by this unplanned outage.

The burst also affects properties supplied by surrounding group water schemes.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 2pm but some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours while reservoirs refill and water returns to the network.

A spokesperson stated "Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Orr customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing."