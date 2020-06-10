Leitrim food project awarded €22,750

Drumshanbo Community Council have been awarded €22,750 for their ‘Taste Leitrim Food and Drink Experiences’ project.

Fine Gael T.D. for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon Frank Feighan has announced that three agri-food tourism projects in Sligo and Leitrim are set to receive a total of €60,000 in funding from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine under its Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund announced this morning.

Deputy Feighan advised that “This dedicated fund provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.

“In Co. Leitrim, the Drumshanbo Community Council have been awarded €22,750 for their ‘Taste Leitrim Food and Drink Experiences’ project.

"In Co. Sligo the ‘Strandhill Peoples Market’ will receive €18,942 which will be used to help re-open the food market post Covid-19 and to help promote it and the locality of Strandhill to a wider audience. The ‘Sligo Food Trail’ which has helped promote Sligo food businesses and the County of Sligo to a national and international audience will receive €17,500.

“I am delighted to see that these local agri-food projects have received support from the Government today and I want to congratulate the business owners, committees and the volunteers involved in these amazing Agri food projects. ”.