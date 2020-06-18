Man in his 40s remains in custody following shooting of garda in Roscommon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information following the fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan on June 17, 2020 in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

Det Garda Horkan's has been brought to Castlebar General Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place later today by the State Pathologist. The scene at the junction of Patrick Street and Main Street Castlerea remains sealed off pending a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and remains detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

As this incident involves an official Garda firearm the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Castlerea Town Centre area between 11pm on 17/06/2020 and 12:30am on 18/06/2020, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact the incident room in Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1635.