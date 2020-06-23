Leitrim Cathaoirleach to support Programme for Government vote

Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council and FG Councillor Enda McGloin has confirmed he has voted for the programme for Government in the vote that will be counted on Friday next.

“The results of the 2020 general election based on the outcome of seats ensured we had a very much inconclusive decision by the voters; however, it is now clear we need a strong government to continue to bring us through this pandemic and ensure that we manage our economic recovery”.

“The Programme for Government gives the country what it needs; a stable government with a working majority in the Dáil and Seanad, which can last through to 2025. The programme places a real priority on the economy, on getting people back to work and getting businesses back open again”.

“I want to, in particular, welcome the commitment to rural Ireland. Proposals include the acceleration of the roll out of the national broadband plan, investment in tourism, and the increase in community collaboration around rural policy development and in particular the commitment to look at further measures around the development and revival of our rural towns.

"The development of a Reps+ scheme to reward more sustainable methods of farming, and investment in roads I understand will continue. This Programme has balanced regional development at its heart because all parts of Ireland must thrive if we are to prosper as a country.

“Here in Leitrim we have still outstanding issues regarding our environmental challenges in securing site suitability to allow our younger generation to build on their own land in particular couples who wish to continue farming, the work commenced by Leitrim Co Council, the EPA and the department of planning last autumn to find an alternative solution must be allowed to progress under a new administration and I alongside my colleagues will continue to pursue this initiative with the new Minister responsible for planning,” concluded Cllr McGloin.