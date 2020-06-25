1 more death and 11 new cases announced today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, 24th June, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,405 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 25th June) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “NPHET noted today that over a third of new cases in the past 14 days are under 35 years of age. It also noted a number of EU countries reported an increase in new cases.

“7% of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland.

“The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing COVID-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “COVID-19 is accelerating globally with 4 million cases recorded in the last month.

“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals.”