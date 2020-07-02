Sports Club Grant s for 2020 announced

Leitrim Sports Partnership are delighted to announce that €7,850 has been granted to Sports clubs in Leitrim.

The Sports Club Grants aim to increase participation in sport and physical activity among all persons in County Leitrim.

The 19 successful sports clubs are as follows:

Dromahair Football Club

Glencar Manorhamilton Ladies Gaelic Football Club

Lough Rynn Kayaking Club

Drumshanbo Athletics Club

Aughnasheelin GAA Club

Sean McDermott Boxing Club

South Leitrim Special Olympics Club

Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club

Mohill Area Community Games

Mohill & District Athletics Club

Leitrim Gaels Ladies Gaelic Football Club

Carrick-on-Shannon Athletics Club

Drumsna Boxing Club

Bornacoola Ladies Gaelic Football Club

Ballinaglera GAA Club

Eslin GAA Club

Keeldra Gaels Ladies Gaelic Football Club

Carrick Town FC

St Mary's Kiltoghert GAA Club



All clubs will receive correspondence from Leitrim Sports Partnership in respect of their individual grant.

Since 2015 Leitrim Sports Partnership have awarded almost €40,000 in grants to sports clubs in Leitrim.

Declan Boyle, Leitrim Sports Partnership Coordinator said this grant funding provides financial assistance to clubs that plan to up skill their club coaches and volunteers. It also provides club funding for sports equipment for clubs looking to recruit new club members and get more people more active and improving their overall health and wellbeing.

“We are delighted to work in partnership with Sport Ireland & Leitrim County Council to deliver funding to the sports clubs in Leitrim.

“This year the standard of the 19 successful applications was very high and funding was approved for a variety of sports clubs from all over Leitrim, including 2 new sports clubs”.

For more information on the sports club grants or on Leitrim Sports Partnership go to http://www.leitrimsports.ie/