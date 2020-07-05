Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman celebrate 10th anniversary in Lough Rynn Castle

Former Ireland rugby star, Brian O'Driscoll and his wife, actor, Amy Huberman, pictured on their return to Lough Rynn Castle, Co Leitrim to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary yesterday, Saturday, July 4.

Yesterday was the first day the castle opened for business after lockdown and the couple were among the first guests.

The couple famously held their star-studded wedding at the stylish Mohill venue after tying the knot in Aughavas, drawing national and international media attention to Co Leitrim.