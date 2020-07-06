Senator Murphy secures Rural and Community Affairs portfolio in Seanad Eireann

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy has accepted a request from Taoiseach Michéal Martin to take on the role of the Rural and Community Affairs portfolio in Seanad Eireann. The Senator said he was delighted to take on this important role.

“I received a phone call from An Taoiseach Michéal Martin on Saturday evening requested me to take on the Rural and Community Affairs portfolio in Seanad Eireann. I was delighted to accept the offer and I assured the Taoiseach I would put my best effort into this area. The Taoiseach spoke about the importance of delivering the programme for Government to the people and as the sole Government representative in County Roscommon and one of only two Government representatives in Roscommon/Galway, I will endeavour to use every opportunity to work and deliver to rural communities but also acknowledging the fact that my role is also to deliver to the wider region,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator went on to say that he would be working closely with Social Protection, Community and Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys and the Government Chief Whip Dara Calleary to make sure that there was a specific emphasis on economic recovery in the West in the aftermath of the Covid19 fallout. “The West in particular will bear the brunt of the fallout in the aftermath of Covid19 and it is vital that the July jobs stimulus package places particular emphasis on recovery for this region,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator welcomed the fact that work had begun already on a significant July jobs stimulus package which could include bolstering SMEs, improving grants for businesses and credit lines while targeting thousands of young unemployed people.

“One of my first priorities will be meeting with Minister Catherine Martin to ensure a speedier delivery of broadband to rural localities and to ensure the quick establishment of broadband hubs,” said Senator Murphy.

“So many sectors of society need help including the SME sector and farming community. Housing will also be a top priority along with getting the country back to work,” concluded Senator Murphy.