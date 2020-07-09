Could someone in Leitrim give a loving home to these beautiful dogs who were rescued in a state of neglect?

These beautiful Dobermann dogs are called Ansgar and his best pal Kori and they are looking for a loving home together.

According to the ISPCA: "Ansgar and Kori were rescued from a desperate state of neglect by an ISPCA Inspector. Ansgar and Kory were extremely thin when they arrived at our National Animal Centre but thanks to our dedicated animal carers and they have made great recoveries and are now ready with their bags packed to be loved and cared for in a permanent new home."

The young pair have formed a strong bond with each other and it is hoped that they can be rehomed together.

More information on their rescue story can be found at:

https://www.ispca.ie/news/detail/ispca_rescue_two_very_emaciated_doberman_dogs

Anyone who would like to give the dogs a home can complete an adoption application form here:

http://ispca.ie/rehoming/dog-rehoming-form

More information on the ISPCA and the animals available for rehoming can be obtained by calling 043 3325035 (0) or emailing info@ispca.ie

Your new best friend could be waiting!