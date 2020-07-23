Remote workers in Leitrim have gained 74 hours of extra time by not commuting

Remote workers in Leitrim have gained 74 hours of extra time since Ireland went into lockdown by not having to commute into the office, according to a new study by Chill Insurance.

The insurance broker has revealed how much time workers across Ireland have saved by analysing the Central Statistics Office’s data about the average commute time per region.

In Leitrim, the average commute time was 27.4 minutes per journey. As Ireland has been in lockdown for 81 days since March 27th, Chill Insurance estimates that the average remote worker in this county has gained 74 hours.

Chill Insurance also revealed that one-third of people in Ireland have been using this extra time to prioritise their physical wellbeing. Their survey of over 360 people found that 31.5% of respondents said they used this time exercising.

18.5% of respondents also instead spent this time on entertainment, such as watching television or playing video games. Meanwhile, 16.3% used the time cooking and 12% on home improvement.

Fergal Lynch, head of marketing at Chill Insurance, said: “These are very challenging times, but being able to work remotely during lockdown has enabled Irish people to have a much better work-life balance.”

“Not needing to commute, we have been able to spend that time with our families, taking on home improvement tasks we may have been putting off for years, and even prioritising our physical and mental wellbeing.”

