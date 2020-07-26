The Search is on for the Leitrim Netwatch Carer of the Year

Martina Cawley of Family Carers Ireland, Sligo/Leitrim branch is seeking nominations for 2020 Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards, which recognise, celebrate and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s 355,000 family carers. There are 2,512 Family Carers in Leitrim, one of whom will be named Leitrim Carer of the Year for 2020 at the awards’ ceremony on November 6th 2020.

Family carers across Ireland make extraordinary sacrifices and work extremely hard, sometimes 24 hours a day, to provide care for family members and friends in their own homes. The Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of their role in society as they prop up our healthcare system by keeping their loved ones at home and out of hospital. With limited access to essential services and particularly respite, family carers are overstretched and receive little acknowledgement for their unpaid work which saves the State €10bn each year.

Nomination forms are now available online at www.familycarers.ie or via the National Freephone Careline 1800 24 07 24. People from Leitrim are encouraged to nominate a family carer that they know who deserves this recognition.

Martina Cawley, Sligo/Leitrim Manager with Family Carers Ireland, said, “The awards recognise Leitrim’s Leitrim family carers for their unyielding sacrifice and commitment to care for their loved ones at home. Whilst 2020 has been challenging for people across Ireland, this has particularly been the case for family carers, many of whom lost their vital supports and services during lockdown. Now more than ever, they deserve to be recognised and celebrated for their enormous contribution to our society. I hope people will go online and nominate a local family carer for an award.”

An Inspirational Launch



The 2020 Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards were launched in Swords on Saturday, 18th July with scenes of celebration as inspirational teenager Jack O’Donovan (17), who lives with cerebral palsy, completed an extraordinary 5km walk in aid of Family Carers Ireland. He crossed the finish line with the support of his family, neighbours and friends including Netwatch CEO Wendy Hamilton and Brand Ambassador and Irish rugby legend, Mick Galwey.

Wendy Hamilton, CEO, Netwatch said, “At Netwatch, we all feel very privileged to have this opportunity to work with such a vital service. We acknowledge the strength of family carers, whose service to the country has become more critical in recent months and certainly more difficult. The decision to look after a loved and vulnerable relative may be a simple one to make, but it is powerfully difficult to deliver on. Lockdown has not made it any easier. Jack’s great effort here today shows us how important it is to move past the language of what can’t be done, towards the language of what must be done. This is our second year supporting the Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards and every day we spend with Family Carers Ireland we learn something new.”

The 2020 Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards will be presented by Family Carers Ireland patrons Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan at a scaled-back event at The Westin Hotel, Dublin on November 6th.

www.familycarers.ie / www.netwatchsystem.com