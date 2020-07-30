New .ie domain registrations in Leitrim surged by 61% in first half of 2020

A total of 163 new .ie domains were registered in Leitrim in the first half of 2020 (1 January–30 June), a 61% year-on-year surge, according to new figures released today by IE Domain Registry in its latest .ie Domain Profile Report.

There were 2,872 new .ie domain registrations in Connacht (up 32% year-on-year) and 33,286 across the island of Ireland, a 26% year-on-year increase. Over 40% of all new registrations in Ireland occurred in the two months of May and June, as businesses reacted to the consequences of the Government's first closure orders.

IE Domain Registry, which manages and administers Ireland's country domain name, .ie, said the increase suggests that more companies, self-employed business owners, and independent professionals have gone online since the lockdown to maintain their revenue streams, stay in contact with customers, and expand into new markets.

Commenting, David Curtin, Chief Executive of IE Domain Registry, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations in Leitrim and the island of Ireland.

“This significant digital expansion suggests that all business owners and entrepreneurs, whether they’re in urban or rural areas, understand that having a trusted, uniquely Irish online presence is absolutely crucial in a time of lockdown, when nearly all physical premises are shut and footfall is extremely low or non-existent.

“Having an online presence means that these businesses can stay in contact with their customers, build on their relationships, and, most important of all, continue to sell to them through an online store, click-and-collect service, or voucher booking system.

“Irish SMEs’ ability to cater to consumer choice and comfort, by providing both an online experience and an in-store shopping experience, will be key to Leitrim and the country's economic recovery in 2020 and beyond.”