Craig Cleary, 177 Primrose Grove, Darndale, Dublin 17, was convicted and fined €300 after pleading guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour on March 7, 2020 at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon. He also pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public and failing to give his name and address.

He has previous convictions for similar offences from the Dublin District Courts dating from 2009 and 2011.

Peter Collins, solicitor, said it was “another typical stag night in Carrick-on-Shannon.”

Mr Cleary appeared to be lost in the early hours of the morning but disputed that. He couldn't give the address of where he was staying and there were “a lot of verbals.” He apologised for his behaviour.

Judge Kilrane ruled as stated and convicted and took into account the two other charges.