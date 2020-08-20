Lucky escape for Limerick motorist as tree falls on car during Storm Ellen

A MOTORIST had a lucky escape after a tree fell onto a car as Storm Ellen battered parts of Limerick overnight.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road near Chawke's service station in Castletroy, Co Limerick shortly before 1am.

While emergency services, including crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue, attended the scene no injuries were reported and the tree was quickly removed from the vehicle.

There are reports of fallen trees across the country and motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution if travelling today.

Significant power outages have also been reported. For the latest impacting Leitrim see here.