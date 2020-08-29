UPDATE: Primary school robbery suspect released on bail following special court sitting

A man who appeared at a special sitting of Longford District Court yesterday evening, charged with aggravated burglary and robbery at a primary school in Longford town, has been released on bail despite garda objections.

The incident the man is charged with occurred at approximately 7pm last night when a number of people were attending a school board meeting.

Gardaí reported earlier that the suspect "held up" a number of people with a sharp implement believed to be a screwdriver.

He then fled with a sum of cash and was arrested a short time later by gardaí. He was detained at Longford Garda Station and charged with the offence this evening before appearing before Judge Jones at Longford District Court.

Judge Jones remanded the man on bail and he is due to reappear on Tuesday, September 15.