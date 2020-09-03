Gardai investigate break in at The Dock

Gardai are appealing for information following a break-in at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon earlier this week.

The burglary took place sometime between Monday evening, August 31 and 10 am Tuesday, September 1

Paul Cunningham from The Dock confirmed a "small amount of cash was taken." Entry was made through a window of the Leitrim Design House window at the side of the building.

Gardai said no arrests have been made and there were no further burglarie sassociated with this incident.

Anyone who might have noticed anything suspicious on Monday evening or night St George's Terrace are asked to contact the local garda station (071) 9 650510or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

