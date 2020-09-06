Covid update: New case confirmed in Leitrim among 136 new cases nationwide
Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland
Today, Sunday, September 6 the HPSC has been notified of 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
One new case have been confirmed in Leitrim bringing the total up to 89, the county had almost gone a month with no new cases but this week the number rose by four.
Of the cases notified today;
59 are men / 79 are women
67% are under 45 years of age
39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
23 cases have been identified as community transmission
68 in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
