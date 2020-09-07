Breaking News: 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim

The Department of Health has announced that there are 11 more cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim bringing the number of cases in the county to 100.

There have been no further deaths but nationally there are 102 new cases.

Of these 56 are in Dublin, 11 in Leitrim, 6 in Galway, and 29 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

The cumulative total number of cases here is 29,774 with 1,777 deaths.

Over the past two weeks, there have been 1,672 new cases reported, giving a 14-day incidence of 35 cases per 100,000.

The median age of these cases is 33 with 77% under the age of 45.

There are 49 patients with the virus in hospital and six of these in intensive care.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said it is "concerning" that hospital numbers have risen. People in Dublin in particular need to cut down their social contacts, he warned.

"We need people to pay attention to this. The next week is vital."

He said it was "disappointing" that one in four people was not turning up for a Covid-19 test. He urged people not to go to work if they had any symptoms at all.