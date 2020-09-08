North West MEP Mairead McGuinness named European Commisioner

North West MEP Mairead McGuinness will take over the Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union portfolio as Ireland's new European Commisioner.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that Mairead McGuinness is to be Ireland's new European Commissioner this morning. Former Latvian prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis has been given the Trade portfolio, left vacant following the resignation of Phil Hogan.

He stepped down following controversy over his movements while in Ireland and his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden.

Prior to becoming an MEP, McGuinness was a well-known journalist, broadcaster and commentator and hosted Ear to the Ground on RTÉ. She was elected first vice-president of the European Parliament in January 2017 and was re-elected to the post in July 2019.

It is expected that Fine Gael Co Louth councillor Colm Markey will be co-opted to replace Mairead McGuinness for the Midlands North West constituency in the European Parliament.

