Current Covid-19 restrictions extended for two days

The current nationwide Coronavirus restrictions will be extended until Tuesday September 15.

They had been due to expire on September 13 – but will be extended by two days until the publication of the government’s long term COVID roadmap.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has said nothing has been decided about what further restrictions in Dublin and Limerick would look like if they’re needed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team and the Cabinet sub-committee on COVID will meet tomorrow to consider the increasing number of cases.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they’re looking at a number of models for further restrictions, which may include a clampdown on house visits.

