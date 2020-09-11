PROPERTY WATCH: This is the cheapest three-bedroom house on the market in Ireland

For a fraction of the cost of an average deposit, this three-bedroom house up for auction at the end of the month is the cheapest out there.

Located on the Main Street of Manorhamilton, County Leitrim, the property is going under the digital hammer on September 31 with a guide price of just €25,000.

The mid-terrace three-bedroom house is in need of extensive refurbishment, but if it goes for anywhere near the guide price it could be a bargain opportunity for someone looking to get a foot on the property ladder.

Two storey beneath a pitched roof, it has a small yard to the rear and is vacant possession.

Local amenities in the area include Mastersons National School, Bank of Ireland, Manorhamilton Castle & Visitors Centre and a range of shops bars and restaurants. Transport links include Bus Eireann service (458, 470 & 495) and the N16.

It's up for auction on BidX1 on September 1