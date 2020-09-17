Gardaí keeping 'open mind' after several cars burned out at Longford garage

Gardaí are not ruling the possibility of arson being behind a series of cars being burned out at a garage in Longford town during the early hours of this morning.

Five cars were damaged in a blaze which broke out at a premises along the main Dublin road shortly after 4am.

Fire crews from Longford attended the scene and managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other cars which were parked up outside.

Garda forensic teams are currently carrying out a thorough investigation of the scene and are also running the rule over CCTV footage.

Anyone who may have noticed anything untoward along the main Dublin road between 3am and 4am this morning is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.