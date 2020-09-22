Good news for Ballinamore Greenway

The Ballinamore Greenway is progressing steadily with construction along the route, which hopes to join into the proposed Cavan Leitrim Greenway.



According to thelocal committee “Leitrim County Council have decided to support Ballinamore Development Company in their efforts to extend the greenway from Corgar to Lisgrud, Aughawillan."



Work started on the Ballinamore to Corgar route in August. Ground was broken beside the Sports Complex and the route is extending day by day.

