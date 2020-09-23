What about Kinlough if Leitrim is locked down?

If Leitrim were to be locked down due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, there is major concern for the people of Kinlough.



Cllr Justin Warnock stated “Kinlough is detached from the rest of Leitrim”, he said the people in that area rely on Donegal for some of their basic needs.

He asked Leitrim County Council to write to the Mr Dermot Monaghan, HSE Head of Service for Primary Care to ascertain what services are currently provided at the Kinlough Primary Care Centre.



He also wants the HSE to say “if this facility is of a standard that it would be fit for purpose for the 3,500 residents of Kinlough and its environs, in the event of a Covid-19 localised lockdown and county boundaries are the perimeter.”



Cllr Warnock said this temporary facility was built 20 years ago and he wants to know what it is being used for because he believes there have been no services available since the start of Covid this year.

Cllr Warnock said it is “almost impossible” to get a doctor appointment.



He said the HSE, Primary Care services and doctors need to “step up” for the people of Kinlough.

He added “the unit is there, why is it not being used to the fullest?”

If Leitrim were to be locked down then he said Kinlough would be cut off at the bridge away from the main hub of Bundoran. He called the situation “worrying” for everyone.

He concluded with the remark “I hope I don't get sick.”



Cllr Mary Bohan supported her Fianna Fáil colleague and said the HSE has a policy for providing health in the community and they are failing at this.

