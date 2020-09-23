Leitrim shop owner scoops the Éire Lottery jackpot

Local shop owner Christine Loughlin from Dowra has become the second Éire Lottery jackpot winner this month, winning €4,500 from a €3 ticket.

Christine, who owns PS Loughlin Gift Shop in Dowra Village says she was “thrilled” when she received the call on Thursday last and that it was “such a big surprise” to hear that she had won.

Éire Lottery is a registered charity lottery fundraising for amazing causes across Ireland. With operational costs sponsored, all proceeds after prizes go to charities.

The “Winner’s Choice” gives players the unique opportunity to actually nominate a charity that is local or close to their own heart.

If the player wins the Jackpot, their nominated charity benefits from a €1,000 donation directly from Éire Lottery. In Christine’s case, she nominated the North West Hospice to receive the much needed funds.

“We are sincerely grateful to Éire Lottery for this kind donation of €1,000 and to Christine for nominating us. North West Hospice need to raise €1.3 million every year to fund our current level of service”, said Bernadatte McGarvey, Head of Communications and Fundraising at North West Hospice.

“Fundraising has been severely affected by Covid-19 so this is much needed in these challenging times. All funds raised and donated to North West Hospice go directly towards providing our essential services”.

In addition, Éire Lottery has four main beneficiary charities namely Threshold, Marie Keating Foundation, The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and the Irish Hospice who carry out invaluable work helping those most in need across the country. All information is on the Éire Lottery website www.EireLottery.ie. It’s simple, register, log on and Play With Purpose.