Ballinamore housing development appealed to An Bord Pleanála

The decision to grant planning permission for a 35 house development in Ballinamore by Leitrim County Council has been appeared to An Bord Pleanála.

The development brought by Remcoll 2 Limited proposes to build 18 two-bedroom apartments, 2 two-bedroom houses and 15 three-bedroom houses in three two-storey terraced blocks at Cannaboe, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim across the road from Rock Quarter.

Over 50 submissions were made on the planning application by locals in opposition to the development.

The planning decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala this month with a deicision due on January 28, 2021.

