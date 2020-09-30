Proposed walkway from Drumkeerin to Spencer Harbour

Sinn Féin Cllr Padraig Fallon proposes that the Active Travel Allocation be examined as a means among others to secure funding for cycle / walk way from Spencer Harbour to Drumkeeran.

He asked the council to make a commitment to prepare costings, mappings etc to have the project ready for work if funding is secured. He said with a large hard shoulder there should be no need to buy land and the project would “benefit Drumkeerin economically.”

All the councillors supported the proposal. Leitrim County Council said, “If another call for submissions for additional projects is opened, then funds for the Spencer Harbour walkway/cycleway can be considered in line with details of future funding calls."

