New Local Link hub proposed for Drumshanbo

Local Link, the company providing rural transport are planning to create a new hub for their routes in Drumshanbo.



Leitrim County Council senior engineer Darragh O'Boyle said he recently met with Local Link to discuss the best location for this hub, which would see up to 18 movements (pick ups and drops offs). A location is needed to allow buses to drop off and pick up customers for the expansion of routes and there is a possibility that 2-3 buses could be at the same location at the same time.



Mr O'Boyle suggested placing it on the Dowra side of the Link road at the mart. He said the council may need to move five parking spaces to the other side of the road to facilitate the buses.

Cllr Enda McGloin was joined by Cllr sBrendan Barry and Gerry Dolan in his suggestion that the hub be placed in a more centralised location in the town.



He said for a fairer distribution of trade, the space beside the old Post Office where the road widens would be best suited.

The engineer disagreed and said he would not recommend the hub to be placed close to that junction as there are a lot of “illegal movements there.”

Mr O'Boyle put forward that he would not be unsatisfied putting the hub there with up to 20 buses a day passing through. He said that junction needs a re-design and the Road Design team will need to look at it. He suggested the possible location of beside the florists or out the Carrick road.



Cllr Enda McGloin asked the council to “think of the rate payers” and agreed that Road Design should have a look at the junction and come up with suggestions.

The hub was welcomed and the Local Link was praised as a great service for rural people. Director of Services Vincent Dwyer said the council will look at the suggestions and come back with a plan.

Also read: Proposed walkway from Drumkeerin to Spencer Harbour