The Leitrim Guardian 2021 Young Writers competition is open to all students in primary and second level education with a winner chosen from each level.

Entries from students who are home schooled are also very welcome. The winners are selected by an independent adjudicator. This is a free writing competition, all you need is your imagination and a little time to express your creativity.

This year the editor invites you to write about one good thing that you feel has changed in everyday life as a result of the pandemic. It can be fact or fiction. Just write it with feeling. Go on, use your imagination, it could earn you a prize!

Entry is only by email and all submissions must be typed and presented in word format or equivalent.

The maximum word count for all entries to this competition is 750 words of prose or 30 lines of poetry. The winning entry from both categories (primary and post-primary) will be published in the journal.

Winners will receive a literary award certificate as well as a small prize. Please submit your work to the editor by email to leitrimguardian@gmail.com as an attachment in Microsoft word format using Times Roman 12pt font.

Leitrim Guardian Young Writers Competition Primary or Post-primary (whichever is applicable) must be written in the subject line of the email.

The closing date for this competition is noon on October 26. Entries must include all of the following details on your email: name, date of birth; school; class; and contact details on the email as well as the title of your entry and the number of words. It is also important to include a phone number.

Do not include your name or contact details on the attached piece of work, just the title, your date of birth and age. Entries are welcome from near and far!

We welcome submissions in Irish and in English. Please ensure all entries follow the guidelines and most importantly, do not exceed the maximum word count of 750 words.



Make sure your locality is included

Have you a short snippet of information of interest about your locality? We would love to hear from you. The editor wants to include something from as many parishes and townlands as possible in this year's publication.



Fame and Fortune

We would also like to include information about people with a connection to Leitrim, who have achieved something noteworthy in their lives, something that we should celebrate. Often times, such achievements may or may not have been widely recognised, or are quickly forgotten.

This is our way of celebrating the lives past and present of Leitrim people, remembering and recording their achievements. We want to hear about women and men.

Please send in name of the person, a photo if one is available, and tell us in less that 50 words why they should be included.

We want to know where they are from, the Leitrim connection and what they achieved.

All submissions to the editor by email to leitrimguardian@gmail.com by October 26.