Plans for proposed new library for Dromahair go public

Plans for a new proposed library development in Dromahair have been released for public consultation.

The development will see the demolition of the existing Breffni Centre Hotel and the construction of a new two story building which will house a multi-media library, meeting rooms, office and exhibition space as well as new car parking spaces to the rear.



The plans can be inspected on leitrimcoco.ie, the closing date for submissions is 4pm on November 18.

The current site contains a semi-derelict two storey hotel facing the Main Street with a ballroom to the rear.

The current street view of the Breffni Centre Hotel, Dromahair

The proposed library will be a public space at the heart of the community that will aim to strengthen communities in a dynamic, creative and inclusive manner.



The development of a new library facility is hoped to contribute positively to the development of the village by providing a key public building which will support not only residents of the town but also those of outlying communities.

It is also expected to act as a community hub which will connect communities and act as a space where people can gather to interact, learn and explore.



The heating system will be sustainable and the design will aspire towards a zero energy building by employing energy efficiency technologies.



There had previously been planning granted on the same site for a supermarket, gym and creche in 2007.

The current library is located at Brick Lane, Dromahair.

