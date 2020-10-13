Fresh and breezy start to Tuesday, October 13

Fresh and breezy today, Tuesday, October 13 with sunny spells and a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh north or northeast winds.

TONIGHT

Showers will affect eastern parts of Ulster and Leinster but it looks set to remain predominantly dry elsewhere with clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in the west and southwest but 7 to 10 degrees elsewhere with moderate northeast winds.