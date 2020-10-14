Breakdown of today's new Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

The HPSC has been notified of 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this evening with less than five being confirmed in Leitrim.

Leitrim has recorded 47 new cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on July 13 which equates to a 146.7 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 128 with an incidence rate of 571 and 435 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 29 new cases, an incidence rate of 353.7 and 563 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 8 new cases, 189 incidence rate and 122 cases.

In Sligo there are 14 new cases, a 207.5 incidence rate and 136 cases in total for the last 14 days and in Longford less than five cases have been recorded today giving it an 181 incidence rate and a total of 74 cases in the past 14 days.