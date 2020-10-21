Send us your Halloween pictures for print in the Leitrim Observer

While Level 5 Covid restrictions will be in force shortly, the festival of Halloween will still happen on Saturday October 31.

There will be no trick or treating door to door this year, but there is always the fun of dressing up, playing games, carving pumpkins, watching a spooky movie or telling ghost stories, as we all stay safe at home.

Parents and teachers are invited to get your kiddies all dressed up in their spooktacular scary costumes, and send us photographs for printing in the Leitrim Observer in the coming weeks.

Teenagers and adults are also welcome to send in their photos, Halloween knows no age limit!

Please email your photos as soon as possible to editor@leitrimobserver.ie with the word Halloween in the subject box.

It's very important that you include the names of the people in the photos and where they are from in Leitrim.