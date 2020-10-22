Man dies in accident at Strokestown

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Co Roscommon earlier this morning (Thirsday).

Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a collision involving a male pedestrian (30s) and a car on the N5 shortly after 5am. The collision occurred on a stretch of the N5 near the village of Strokestown (on the Longford side).

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The driver of the car was removed by Ambulance to University Hospital Sligo, his injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

The scene remains closed and Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site this morning. The local Coroner has been notified. Traffic diversions on the route are expected to remain in place in the coming hours. (Check @Gardatraffic for updates.)

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and also to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at around the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.