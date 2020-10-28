Fatal road collision in Roscommon

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe at approximately 6:55pm on Tuesday, 27th October.

The collision involved a car and a truck and occurred approximately 1 kilometre and a half from Shannonbridge village. A male in his 30's has been pronounced dead at the scene, his body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for post mortem. A male in his 40's has been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene and the road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and also to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at around the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on (090) 663 8300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.