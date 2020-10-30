Tesco Ireland creates over 1,150 new jobs

Tesco Ireland is delighted to announce with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin T.D. that it will create 1,150 new roles to support business operations in the run up to Christmas 2020.

Of these roles, 450 are full-time permanent roles available nationwide with 120 of them in Cork. 700 temporary roles are being created to assist with a safe and easy shopping trip during the Christmas trading period. Recruitment for the new roles has already begun and applicants can apply at Tesco.ie/careers.

Tesco is one of the country’s largest private sector employers with over 13,000 colleagues. The latest jobs are in addition to the 1,000 already created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin T.D. joined Tesco colleagues at Douglas in Cork to announce the jobs and stated, “Tesco’s latest recruitment drive provides much needed good news in challenging times. I would like to thank Tesco staff and all other retail workers who have kept our shops open during the Covid-19 pandemic. They are playing a vital role in ensuring people have access to essential supplies in a safe environment. These additional jobs will further improve the shopping experience for customers as well as providing an employment boost in Cork and right across the country.”