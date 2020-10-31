Local figures show a welcome drop in Covid cases

The latest county Covid-19 figures show that the number of cases appears to be slowing down.

In Leitrim there were no cases reported to midnight on October 30 and the 14 day cases tally is down to 38.

Nine additional cases were reported to midnight October 30 in Cavan. Over the last 14 days 492 cases have been reported in the county.

In Sligo 11 additional cases of the virus were confirmed in the period to midnight yesterday. Over the last 14 days there have been 235 cases.

In Donegal the latest daily figure was 25 new cases with the 14 day case record showing 494 cases of Covid.

Longford has recorded less than five cases in the last 24 hours with 107 cases of the virus over the last two weeks.

Similarly in Roscommon less than five cases were recorded to midnight on October 30 brining the total for the last two weeks to 191.