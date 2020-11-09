Gardai investigate car recovered from river in Ballyconnell

Gardaí in West Cavan are investigating a car discovered in the Woodford River, Ballyconnell over the weekend.

The car was recovered from the river close to the town on Saturday, November 7 and is understood to have been stolen.

A spokesperson in the Garda Press Office said: "No further information is available at this time."

County Longford Scuba Divers assisted in the recovery of the vehicle. The vehicle seems to be a Range Rover with a Northern Ireland Registration plate.

Photo by Longford Scuba Divers



Anyone with information on how the car came to be in the canal or any information surrounding it are asked to contact gardaí in confidence.

Watch: Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal goes online this year