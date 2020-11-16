New Covid-19 cases announced this evening in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 15.

The county has recorded 27 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on November 2 to November 15.

This equates to a 84.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population. Leitrim no longer has the lowest incidence rate but is now sixth lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 95.8 and 73 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 11 new cases, an incidence rate of 269.5, the highest in the country and 429 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 7 new cases, an incidence rate of 139.4 and 90 cases.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 100.7 and 66 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 112.5 incidence rate and a total of 46 cases in the last fortnight.