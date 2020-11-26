Decision on Mohill Public Realm plans delayed for two weeks

The decision to approve Leitrim County Council's Part 8 plans for Mohill town have been delayed for over two weeks.

Almost 60 submissions were made on the plans during the puiblic consultation, the majority took issue with the decrease in parking proposed for the Main streets.

Today at an online meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District, councillors recevied a modified report, taking into account the submissions received. This new plan sees the width of footpaths decreased and more parking allowed on street.

It also came to light that due to the pandemic, the Government has allowed more time for the council to submit an application for funding. Cllr Thomas Mulligan sought a two week delay on the decision to allow representatives to distribute the new plans and assess the local reation. This was seconded by Cllr Sean McGowan and agreed by all the others except Cllr Des Guckian.

Cllr Des Guckian rejected the new plans and said he wishes to oppose the plans.

The other councillors said there is a potential that €2.8m could be invested into Mohill and time is needed to consider all the implications of the new plan.

The long term public realm plan will now come up for final decision at the Carrick MD meeting on December 14.

