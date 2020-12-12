Gardai are investigating a fatal road traffic

Gardaí in Castlerea are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 5.30p.m. this evening Friday 11th December, 2020 on the N5 between Strokestown and Scramogue Cross, Co. Roscommon.

A woman (50s), pedestrian was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle on the N5 on the Strokestown side of Scramogue Cross.

Her body has since been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Roscommon where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver (a woman, 60s) was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road remains closed at this time as a technical examination is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. It will be mid morning before the road is reopened. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 - 9621637, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.