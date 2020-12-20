Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, December 20, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Alison Meehan, Rush, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Meehan (Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Holycross, Tipperary and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) - Dec 19, 2020, (peacefully) after a long illness, Alison; sadly missed by her loving children Megan, Joe and Liam, megan's partner David, grandchildren Jamie and Louis, mother Fidelma, sisters Frances, Ann and Jane, brothers Paul and Fr. Dominic, extended family and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass will take place for family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Brigid Wynne (née Curran), Drumkeeran, Leitrim

The death has occured of Brigid (Brigie) Wynne (nee Curran), Ex N.T. of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim, December 18th, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness borne with great dignity and strength. Predeceased by her loving husband Mick. Beloved mother of Bernadette (O'Donnell), Desmond, Carmel, Barry and Francis. Deeply regretted by her children, her devoted grandchildren Niamh, Tara, Sadbh, Aaron, Megan, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Michael, Shona and Lauren, great-grandson Daniel, daughters-in-law Evelyn and Geraldine, son-in-law John, grandson-in-law Gavin, brother Rev. Mgsr James P.Curran (New Jersey), sisters Eileen Kelly (Drumkeeran) and Margaret Curran (New Jersey), nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, dedicated carers, extended family and friends.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions and in line with Government guidelines, it is with deep regret that the family home will be strictly private. For those who wish to extend their sympathy to the family, please leave your message on the condolences section below. A private family funeral will take place in St.Brigid's Church, Drumkeeran on Sunday, 20th December, at 2.30pm which can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/Live Donations, if desired, to the Home Care Team, Sligo Hospice. Brigid's family appreciate your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Shane O'Brien, Mulleek Road, Belleek, Fermanagh

Shane O'Brien; Mulleek Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 2BX, 7th December 2020. Tragically in Pretoria, South Africa. Adored and only son of his heartbroken parents Tommy and Siobhan. Fondly remembered by his uncles, aunts, cousins and all his many friends and colleagues at home and throughout the world.

Shane's funeral cortege will proceed from the family home on Sunday at 12 noon via Belleek, Garrison, Belcoo, Bellanaleck, Derrylin to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for 3pm celebration of his life. Due to Government regulations regarding Covid-19, the family home and cremation is to private to family and close friends. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so as the cortege proceeds from his home to the crematorium whilst maintaining a 2 metre social distancing; please use face coverings at all times. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 07703210437 or 02868658239.

Kathleen Plunkett (née Prior) Erraran, Bawnboy, Cavan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Plunkett (née Prior) Erraran, Bawnboy & formally Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, in the loving care of the Castlemanor nursing staff. Predeceased by her husband J.P., sister Margaret and brother John (Sean).

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family; brother Cathal (Crossmolina, Co. Mayo) adored mother of Peter, Sean, Gerard, Martina, Noel, Concepta, Margaret, Declan, Mark, Garry, Sheila and Jennifer, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be strictly private, celebrated in the presence of her family. For those who would like to pay their respects the funeral cortege will arrive in Bawnboy at 1pm on Sunday 20th December and will take the following route: Bawnboy village, Erraran, Corlough, Lakefield Road, Airmount, Mullaghmore, arriving at St. Mogues Church at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Trevor Johnathon Sproule, 40 Armada Cottages, Bundoran, Donegal / Cliffoney, Sligo

Trevor Johnathon Sproule, fondly known as Tito, 40 Armada Cottages, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and Seaview Park, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo, suddenly 17th December 2020. Beloved son of Margaret Sproule, Seaview Park, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving mother, his partner Anna Murphy, his brothers Paul, Duncan and Owen, sisters Rachel and Gemma, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all his relatives and friends.

Reposing privately for family and friends at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1pm. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Gemma Doherty, 1 Glenashaver Rd., Knockraven, Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Gemma Doherty, 1 Glenashaver Rd., Knockraven, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4AA, suddenly at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison followed by private cremation at 3.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to the present Covid regulations house, Mass and Crematorium are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so maintaining social distance as the remains leave the church at 2pm Monday proceeding through Garrison via Belcoo on route to Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Willowbridge School, Enniskillen c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 4BY. Messages of Condolence may be left on rip.ie.

Forever loved and sadly missed by her dear husband Kevin, her beloved children John, Michael, Catherine and Luke, her loving mother Rita, her dear brother Martin, half brothers Mark and Gary, half sisters Joy and Karen and the extended family.

Frank Timoney Loughside Rd., Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occured of Frank Timoney, Loughside Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh peacefully at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Saturday, 19th December. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 22nd December, at 11am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the covid restrictions house, Mass and burial are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so before Mass as the cortege proceeds along the Loughside Road to the Church. Messages of Condolence may be left on rip.ie.

Forever loved and always missed by his dear wife Mary, his loving sons Peter, Pearse and Gavin, his dear sister Helena, his beloved grandchildren Cora, Rory and Lucy and the entire extended family. All enquiries to Peter Carty, Loughside Rd. Garrison Co. Fermanagh.